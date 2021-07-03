Jacksonville Man Wanted For Murder In Tyler Turns Himself In

After reports came out that federal marshals were beginning to get involved and provide help to Tyler and Jacksonville Police to capture 2 men from Jacksonville wanted for the June 23rd gunfight that resulted in the death of an Tylsha Brown, one of the suspects, who was also shot in the incident has turned himself in.

According to a press release we received from Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, 21 year old Jaderick Willis turned himself in on his warrant for murder on July 2nd. Willis was booked into the Smith County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

Willis surrender also comes just days after Tylsa Brown's family publicly asked for the suspects to turn themselves in.

The attention now turns to 22 year old Dycorrian Lofton who authorities are still looking for and is considered "armed and dangerous". He is wanted for first degree murder in this case.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

The Brown family deserves closure and justice in this case because Tylsha was in town to celebrate her birthday and lost her life over the alleged foolish actions of others so let's help get this dude off the street.

If anyone has video of the incident or information about Lofton’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.