It was almost 3 months ago when I first heard about the businesses in Jacksonville, Texas having their windows shot out. I wrote an article detailing 17 businesses having their windows shot out by some random shooter. It was a little over a week later that the shooter had decided to go after vehicles in driveways of homes. And this past weekend it seems that the shooter is back and going back to the original targets which is shooting out windows of businesses in Jacksonville, Texas.

Over this past weekend local businesses East Tex Auto Glass LLC., Dairy Queen and a Smoke Shop located on South Jackson all had windows shot out. And I'm sure there are more to be added to that list.

Business Owners and Local Desperate to Find These Shooters

Many of these businesses have had windows shot out 2 or 3 or 4 times at this point. Such as East Tex Auto Glass LLC. with windows being shot out on Tuesday, November 23rd, then on Tuesday, January 4th, finally on Friday, February 4th at around midnight according to video cameras. People are desperate to catch these disrespectful vandals and it's only a matter of time until they are caught.

Get our free mobile app

There is a Reward If You Have Information on the Suspects

The Cherokee County Crime Stoppers have a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits. Also, local business Dyer's Premier Buildings and Trailers have offered another $1,500. You can remain anonymous and leave a tip for Crime Stoppers at 903-586-STOP (7867) or call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.

Details Regarding Windows Shot Out in Jacksonville, Texas There have been dozens of businesses and even personal vehicles in driveways with windows shot out in Jacksonville, Texas.

The Jacksonville Wish List: 21 Businesses Residents Want The Most A recent post in Facebook Local group asked residents want they desire most in the city and here's the most popular answers.

Check Out These 10 Homes In Jacksonville All Under $100,000 If you've got some time, a little elbow grease and some capital to spend, you could create quite a little rental empire with these properties in Jacksonville.