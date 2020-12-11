Jarvis Christian College Teams Up With Apple For Community Center

Our friends at Jarvis Christian College announced big news that will benefit lots of East Texans looking to learn more about coding.

According to a press release, JCC announced it will become a Community Center for Coding and Creativity as part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to HBCUs and their communities.

Faculty leaders from Jarvis will participate in Apple’s ongoing Community Education Initiative Learning Series to learn about coding and app development. As part of that ongoing professional development, departments will explore innovative ways to engage with learners using Apple’s comprehensive curriculum, which utilizes its easy-to-learn Swift programming language.

Apple is supporting Jarvis with equipment and professional development to help the college become the pre-eminent HBCU C2 community center to bring coding and

creativity to the Hawkins Community.

Congratulations JCC and for more details visit their website at jarvis.edu.