Job Alert! Whataburger Is Looking To Fill Open Positions

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Without a doubt, the most famous burger joint in East Texas, oh wait, TEXAS, is looking to fill some immediate openings.

I am always greeted by the friendliest employees at my local Whataburger in Gresham and the one on the loop across from the mall. Along with any others I visit around East Texas! Right now they're looking to expand their operations and have several key and general positions to fill. So if you are looking for a career change, maybe an additional job to pick up some extra hours for holiday cash or a first time job - Whataburger is looking for you.

There will be two hiring events coming up next week:

Wednesday, November 4th

Holiday Inn Tyler Conference Center

S. Broadway - Tyler

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 5th

Whataburger Office

1 Pegues Place - Longview

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Whataburger is seeking managers and front line employees. So if you are a happy person with a clean background, valid ID, reliable transportation and looking to make a change or make some extra change, prepare your resume and plan on attending one of these hiring events. After your interview you could be walking out with a job at Whataburger and working underneath those orange and white stripes each day.

In Tyler, Whataburger is looking to fill positions at the following locations:

137 W Southwest Loop 323 (across from mall)

16772 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Gresham)

In the Longview area the following locations are looking to fill open positions: