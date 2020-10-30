Job Alert! Whataburger Is Looking To Fill Open Positions
Without a doubt, the most famous burger joint in East Texas, oh wait, TEXAS, is looking to fill some immediate openings.
I am always greeted by the friendliest employees at my local Whataburger in Gresham and the one on the loop across from the mall. Along with any others I visit around East Texas! Right now they're looking to expand their operations and have several key and general positions to fill. So if you are looking for a career change, maybe an additional job to pick up some extra hours for holiday cash or a first time job - Whataburger is looking for you.
There will be two hiring events coming up next week:
- Wednesday, November 4th
Holiday Inn Tyler Conference Center
S. Broadway - Tyler
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Thursday, November 5th
Whataburger Office
1 Pegues Place - Longview
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Whataburger is seeking managers and front line employees. So if you are a happy person with a clean background, valid ID, reliable transportation and looking to make a change or make some extra change, prepare your resume and plan on attending one of these hiring events. After your interview you could be walking out with a job at Whataburger and working underneath those orange and white stripes each day.
In Tyler, Whataburger is looking to fill positions at the following locations:
- 137 W Southwest Loop 323 (across from mall)
- 16772 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Gresham)
In the Longview area the following locations are looking to fill open positions:
- 4108 W. Loop 281/ Harrison Road Longview
- 105 Spur 63 (Spur & 80) Longview
- 3123 S. Eastman Road Longview
- 3308 North 4th Street Longview
- 2401 Gilmer Rd. Longview
- 103 W. Hwy 80 White Oak
- 602 W. Main St. Hallsville
- 892 US Hwy 271 Gilmer