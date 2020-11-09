Jon Wolfe is on a tear on Texas radio. His latest single "Feels Like Country Music" went to the top of radio in the Lone Star State in September -- a place that Wolfe has grown accustom to being.

But there is no slowing down at the Wolfe camp. Just weeks after his last single peaked, and just a month shy of he and his wife's one year anniversary (he and Amber tied the knot on November 30th 2019), Wolfe released his newest music video featuring never-before-seen footage from their wedding. Give the video a watch up top.

During Jon's last visit to Radio Texas LIVE! he told us that he had no intention of singing at his wedding but at the last minute his wife requested he sing "Heart To Steal Tonight," it was their wedding song. So, of course, he obliged.

While COVID has slowed everyone down this year, 2019 was a big one for Wolfe, who in addition to getting married launched his signature tequila, Juan Lobo, and released his Feels Like Country Music EP in June of that year. Wolfe said at the time of its release, "I can’t tell you how excited I am to get these new tunes to you guys. It’s been a long time coming and there’s been a ton of hard work put into this. I worked with Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard on this project and I think we’ve put together something really special!"

