Tops in Texas: Jon Wolfe, Casey Donahew, & Randy Rogers Band

This week Casey Donahew looks to keep "Bad Guy" on top of Texas radio. To do it he'll have to hold off Jon Wolfe's wedding song "Heart to Steal Tonight," and Randy Rogers Band's ode to drinking money, "Drinking Money." Can he do it? Let's dive in and find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Kylie Frey - I Do Thing

9. Jake Bush - Gravity & You

8. Jamie Richards - Want to With You

7. Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo

6. Jon Stork - Another Town

5. Curtis Grimes - Still A Little Country Left

4. Josh Abbott Band - The Luckiest

3. Randy Rogers Band - Drinking Money

2. Jon Wolfe - Heart To Steal Tonight

1. Casey Donahew - Bad Guy

Song rankings compiled each week by the CDXTraction TX Chart.