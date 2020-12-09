Tops in Texas: Randy Rogers Band, Jon Wolfe, or Casey Donahew?

Seems as if Casey Donahew's "Bad Guy" has been on top of Texas radio since around Halloween, which is actually right, it has been. Can Casey hold off Jon Wolfe's wedding song "Heart to Steal Tonight," and Randy Rogers Band's ode to drinking money, "Drinking Money" for another week? Let's dive in and find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Jake Bush - Gravity & You

9. Kylie Frey - I Do Thing

8. Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo

7. Jamie Richards - Want to With You

6. Jon Stork - Another Town

5. Josh Abbott Band - The Luckiest

4. Curtis Grimes - Still A Little Country Left

3. Casey Donahew - Bad Guy

2. Randy Rogers Band - Drinking Money

1. Jon Wolfe - Heart To Steal Tonight

Song rankings compiled each week by the CDXTraction TX Chart.