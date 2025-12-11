(Lindale, Texas) - It is almost that time of year again. No, I'm not talking about Christmas. I'm not talking about New Years Eve. I'm not even talking about the Super Bowl. I am talking about Girl Scout cookie season.

We'll start seeing tables set up with young ladies standing behind them ready for you to buy 3,000 boxes of Thin Mints and a box of Tagalongs for someone else. We see it every year, too, in local Facebook groups of people asking where they can find their favorite cookie. For the 2026 season, there is a new flavor that we'll get to choose from.

A New Flavor is Coming for the 2026 Cookie Season

What is your favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookie? For me, it would have to be the Samoas. I love the chocolate on the bottom with the coconut on top. I love the Thin Mints and Tagalongs, too. But to be completely honest, I would not turn down any cookie flavor.

For the 2026 season, there will be a new flavor to choose from, Exploremores. These cookies take the popular Rocky Road ice cream flavor and put it in cookie form. Um, yes please.

Exploremores is a New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor for 2026

It's a great achievement for these young ladies to sell through their boxes upon boxes of cookies. This opportunity teaches these ladies a great lesson in running a business and helps them raise money for their organization. That money is used for camp fees and other areas of their Girl Scout journey.

Start looking for these young ladies in late January and early February. They will most likely be set up outside of Walmart, Brookshire's or other East Texas retailers. When that time rolls around, there is a quick and easy way to find out where a Girl Scout troop will be selling their cookies near you. Go to girlscout.org and type in your zip code.

In the meantime, you can boo Gordan Ramsay for his dislike of Girl Scout cookies.

