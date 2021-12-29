Just like so many things in life, I heard about a new coffee shop that will be opening in Tyler, TX through social media. But the new Jumpshot Coffee that is planning to open in late January isn't like most new businesses, while they want to be successful, new owners Sasha and Levi Rodriguez already have plans to give back once the doors open.

Jumpshot Coffee will be located at 734 South Fleishel Avenue in Tyler open seven days a week from 5:00 am until 8:30 pm. Sasha and Levi are excited about this new adventure after making the move from Denver, CO just last June. They met while both were full time involved in missions, which has also helped them work toward this goal of opening a business. The projects they want to support through this new business include fighting against human trafficking and global evangelism.

The New Coffee Shop Will Do Something Special Each Sunday

The Rodriguez family have been supporting an orphanage with 35 children in Kampala (Uganda) for a year now and as plans came together to open this new coffee shop they also wanted to continue to give back. Together they have decided that 100% of all sales on Sundays will be used to support them and gather funds to purchase land and meet all of the other needs for the orphanage.

Jumpshot Coffee Is Looking to Hire Soon

The new coffee shop in Tyler is looking to hire some fantastic employees soon. If this sounds like something you might be interested in you're interested in you can reach out to Sasha directly at (903)941-9093.

We are wishing nothing but the best to our new friends at Jumpshot Coffee as they open their doors next month.

