Gas prices are out of this world, and while they may be coming down a tad, they still too damn high to do much road trippin', amirite? Well, some good news for you. Whether you're trying to road trip out of Tyler, Longview, or any other Texas city this summer, there is a chance that you could get paid to do it.

How does eating and drinking your way across the Lone Star State without a single expense sound? Oh, not good enough? How about Karbach Brewing Company, the makers of Karbach Ranch Water, foot the entire bill?

"We don’t take ourselves too seriously but you can be damn sure we take our beer seriously. We use classic German techniques and make beer for everyone to enjoy. And we mean everyone. We have a variety of styles to fit any style. Yes, even that style." - Karbach Brewery

That's right boys and girls, it's time to revisit your Texas road trip bucket list cause Karbach is looking their "Wanderer," and that is someone who can explore the entire Southwest region and share what makes it so special.

Starting on July 6, you can enter to become the Ranch Water Wanderer through social media or KarbachRanchWaterWanderer.com (the page reportedly will go live once the contest does).

Be sure to hop on Instagram and post a photo or video with a caption explaining why you deserve to be the next Karbach Wanderer. Of course, tag Karbach in the post, and be sure to hashtag it using: #KarbachRanchWater.

According to Thrill List, on the website you'll be able to share your name and contact information, along with a few sentences on why you should be chosen. You'll have until July 27 to enter with either method.

And the job seems easy enough, "As the Karbach Wanderer, you'll be paid $10,000 to cover your time and travel as you eat and drink across the state of Texas. You'll just be responsible for keeping a record of all the gems you find as you wander."

