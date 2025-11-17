(KNUE-FM) In the past few months there have been a few cold cases that have been solved here in Texas, it’s wonderful to finally get these grieving families some answers. But after I posted about one of those cases, I saw a bunch of comments about another case which still remains unsolved.

Timeline of Kelly Wilson’s Disappearance

The case is from 1992, and it still has people wondering what happened to Kelly Dae Wilson? Kelly went missing on 1/5/1992 in Gilmer, Texas just after 8:30 p.m. when she was leaving her job at Northeast Texas Video on Buffalo Street.

Kelly was supposed to take the night deposit to the bank and there is camera footage showing someone making the deposit but it’s not clear enough to tell if it is Kelly. She has never been heard from again.

Kelly’s car was found in the parking lot of her employer with one tire slashed, but all of her personal belongings were in the vehicle including her purse.

READ MORE: 1987 East Texas Murder Solved by DNA Testing

READ MORE: Texas DPS Uses New Technology to Solve Decades-Old Cold Case

Early Suspects and Investigative Dead Ends

There was a grand jury that indicted the Gilmer Police Department sergeant, James York Brown and seven others for her disappearance and presumed murder. Some claimed the group was part of a satanic cult, but investigators later disproved that, and the charges were dropped.

One teenager admitted to slashing her tire but says he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Kelly’s boyfriend at the time was Chris Denton who was known for being a hot head, but there was no evidence implicating him in the murder, and he passed away in 2004 from cancer.

The owner of the video store where Kelly worked was arrested in 2004 on child pornography charges, but police say he has never been a serious suspect in Kelly’s disappearance.

Get our free mobile app

Who Was Kelly Wilson?

Kelly was a student at Gilmer High School in 1992, and law enforcement still has no idea what happened to her that night. If you have any information regarding this case you’re encouraged to contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545.

The Top 13 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1979 Texas law enforcement and these victims' families are still looking for answers and closure to these thirteen cold cases. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1