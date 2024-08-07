In Texas everything is big, unfortunately, this also extends to one tiny town's counterfeit operation. You might not be able to find Kempner on a map, but until recently it was home to a massive counterfeit operation.

Kempner is located in Central Texas, right outside of Killeen. At first, the valuation of items seized from the Kempner home was thought to be valued at more than $3 million. But new reports have the town's mayor, John "JW" Wilkerson, saying that the market value of the items is closer to $8 million.

KCEN reports that two people, Johnathon Consejero, 37, and Chrezlee Cosejero, 33, have been arrested in connection with the counterfeit items. The initial reports state that both are being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information. Police say additional charges are expected at a later time.

"The sale and distribution of counterfeit goods pose serious risks to consumers and undermine the integrity of legitimate businesses," said Chief Rodriguez of the Kempner Police Department in a press release. "In most cases, criminal activity like this is often accompanied by drugs and the victimization of others by defrauding them or theft of their identity and/or financial documents. This case is no different. This operation underscores our commitment to protecting intellectual property and ensuring that those engaged in such illicit activities are brought to justice."

While some may think that counterfeit goods are a victimless crime, it's incorrect. These fake products pose potentially serious risks to consumers as they aren't made to the specifications of the original manufacturer. Additionally, they aren't subjected to quality control tests and often fail to perform as intended.

