(Tyler, Texas) - East Texas has a surprisingly large amount of great pizza joints. Tyler has a several, Lindale has a good one, Longview has some. Other East Texas towns have good pizza joints, too.

A favorite for many in Tyler is Ken's Pizza. Me and my wife have eaten there many times for lunch or dinner. Their pizza buffet has a great variety of pizza and their salad bar is great. Sadly, Ken's Pizza is shutting their doors.

Ken's Pizza in Tyler is Closing

Ken's Pizza has been a Tyler staple for a few decades. I have many memories of going there as a teenager to enjoy some pizza with friends and playing games in the arcade. Heck, I do that now as an adult.

Sadly, Ken's Pizza has announced that they will closing their doors on November 2 (CBS 19). I'm pretty sad they're having to close. I love their pizza. I love the local schools displayed on their walls. While small, their arcade was still fun to play a game or two after eating.

What Will Replace Ken's Pizza?

At this time it is not known what will replace Ken's Pizza. There are several great locally owned pizza places that could benefit from that location. Topps Pizza comes to mind. Bruno's Pizza would be great in that spot, too.

It would be great if something local could go into that building. We'll have to wait and see who comes along to take it over.

