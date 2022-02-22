Amazing Generosity in Kilgore, TX Helps Family Make Memories

As so many of us do I was scrolling through social media and I saw something that caught my eye. It was a group online that discussed things happening in the Kilgore area and while there weren't too many details to the story it was still impressive and showed the generosity of some people here in East Texas. It's wonderful to hear stories like this showing that Southern Hospitality is alive and well.

The few details were posted by a man named Trey Stephens. The couple sentences that were written online were accompanied by a picture of his father who is in a wheelchair. Trey's father was holding his fishing pole and it looked like they were about to enjoy a good day with a line in the water.

Where Did the Generous Act Come Into Play Within This Story in Kilgore?

Trey's post online was to thank a man named Steve Tiner for allowing him to borrow a mobility scooter to take his dad out fishing. I just love to hear about East Texans helping each other especially to help make some fun family memories. That is what life is all about! Anytime I hear about a story like this I want to highlight it and show how much good happens here in Kilgore and all over East Texas

Take a Lesson From Trey and Take Your Dad Fishing

My dad is no longer with us, which is another reason why this story hit me in the feels. If you have the opportunity to go fishing with your dad make it a priority. You never know when that opportunity will be gone forever. Seize the day, take a day off work, and make some memories. I can promise you won't regret it.

