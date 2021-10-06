Kilgore Man Arrested After Advertising Crack Sales On Snapchat

I don't know what's in the water out there in Kilgore but some of yall need to stop committing crimes because well, yall just not good at it.

Yesterday we told you about a guy in Kilgore who went inside of a Dollar General location and decided to "pleasure himself" while he was there. Police are still looking for that weirdo, but now we have a story about another dude from Kilgore who got popped in Brazos County after he used a social media app to "market his services".



According to CBS19, 19-year-old Braden Ford was allegedly spotted driving a speeding vehicle on Sunday night when a Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop him. Ford allegedly refused and led police on a high speed chase reaching speeds nearing 100 miles per hour.

After blowing through 2 stop signs according to police, Ford and a passenger ditched the vehicle and took off on foot allegedly dropping two backpacks in the process as they tried to get away from authorities. A K-9 unit was brought in and it didn't take long for the doggie to find Ford who was hiding behind an A/C unit at a nearby apartment complex. The passenger who ran with Ford is still on the loose according to police.

Police recovered the backpacks and searched the vehicle they abandoned and found:

3 grams of crack cocaine

11.3 ounces of marijuana

THC products

Prescription drugs not issued to Ford

A loaded handgun with a round in the chamber

Over $1,400 cash

Here's where things get funny for Ford. Brazos County Sheriff's also went through his phone and accessed his Snapchat account. Apparently, whatever he posted, showed him in possession of the backpacks and they allege that Ford was ADVERTISING his crack cocaine for $50 a gram on his Snapchat story. Seriously?

Brazos County Jail

How does one create an ad campaign for CRACK I wonder. Do you come up with "catchy jingles" or say "This Crack has great reviews on Yelp"? Its safe to say, some people just are BAD at being dope dealers. Anyway, Ford is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $55,000 bond.

