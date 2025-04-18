The Best Way Kill Every Fire Ant In Your Texas Yard

From Austin, TX to Zavalla, TX, we want 'em all dead. It's spring in Texas which means the ants are already plotting their takeover of your yard. Fire ants suck, their stings are painful and they can be harmful to pets and livestock.

So, unless you're Paul Rudd you no doubt despise every single one of them and want to destory their whole world too. So, let's do it.

Best Ways To Kill Every Fire Ant In Your Texas Yard

According to Amdro's website baiting ants can be quite effective in ridding your yard of these pesky insects. There are several types of bait available, but the best ones contain slow-acting toxins that will get carried back to the colony, where it's then distributed to all of the ants there eventually killing the queen.

How to bait fire ants?

Identify the areas where fire ants are active. Sprinkle the bait around the mounds or areas where the ants are active. Follow the instructions carefully, using too much or too little bait can be ineffective.

Using insecticides is another way to rid your home of fire ants. When it comes to these you'll have several choices including: sprays, granules, and baits. Once again be sure to follow the instructions carefully. Click here for more tips.

The best NATURAL way to do it?

You could try pouring boiling water into fire ant mounds. It can work, but be careful not to burn yourself (or anyone else). According to Texas A&M:

Pouring 2 to 3 gallons of very hot or boiling water on the mound will kill ants about 60% of the time. Otherwise, the ants will probably just move to another location.

Of course my preferred method would still be prevention. It's always better to never have them in the first place, right?

A few ways to help prevent fire ants from taking over of your yard include: keep it free of debris, keep your grass and shrubs trimmed, and avoid overwatering your lawn -- fire ants are attracted to moist soil.

