King of Country George Strait Tapped to Headline ACL Fest in October

George Strait's birthday week has certainly been eventful.

King George turned 69 on Tuesday, May 18, and celebrated by announcing that he'd be performing at next spring's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for it's 90th anniversary.

Well, if you can't wait that long, here's some more great news - George will be headlining this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival in October!

Tickets go on sale today (May 20) at Noon, and I get the feeling they'll go fast. Make sure you get yours quick!

ACL has released a mile-long list of fantastic artists from across genres who will join George Strait at this year's festival. Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Megan Tee Stallion, Doja Ct, St. Vincent, Band of Horses, Jon Pardi, and Rüfüs Du Sol are just a few of the big acts that will take the stage from October 1-3 and October 8-10 at Ziler Park.

3-Day tickets start at $275. That's a good chunk of change, but you'll get to see a mountain of great live shows and enjoy the food and festivities at ACL. Besides, the VIP and Platinum tickets get into the thousands, so it could be worse.

Full disclosure: I've never been to ACL. I absolutely love watching the performances on TV or online, but I've never taken time off work or invested in tickets. I'm seriously thinking about trying to go this year if George is headlining and the lineup is this strong.

Live music is back in Texas after a grueling year, and we're seeing some awesome shows pop up on schedules. However, seeing George Strait live at ACL would be a dream come true. Hopefully plenty of us Central Texans can make it out!

