Koe Wetzel is a man on a mission. He's taking over Texas, then the world. The Pittsburg, TX native has busted his butt to become the hottest act in Texas, and that happened for him before he signed a major record deal with Columbia last summer.

“When I was writing this record I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia.”

His latest album Sellout has been received well by fans and has got the music industry buzzing. Earlier this year, as soon as COVID restrictions loosened, he brought Nashville artist HARDY to Texas for a run of sold out acoustic shows in The Lone Star State. This fall he'll do a few shows with 3 Doors Down, and last weekend he brought a record setting crowd to Hutto, TX for KOKEFEST.

Koe is everywhere.

Today Koe unleashed the new music video for his power ballad, "Drunk Driving," and with it brought a new level of meaning to the already punch you in your gut song. I mean if this doesn't hit you deep down inside I have not idea what to tell ya.

Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app to hear Koe Wetzel and all of your favorite Texas & Red Dirt artists nonstop. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.