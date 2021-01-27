At just 21-years-of-age, Kolby Cooper is fast becoming a force in the Texas Scene. The East Texas native is racking up Spotify streams like he's been at this for a decade, and he's not slowing down. This Friday the Palestine native returns home to play Cowboy's in Tyler, TX.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cooper released his last full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big songs including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

In May of 2020, Kolby was on Radio Texas, LIVE! where we debuted his brand new song "If I Still Had It." whjich was included on his new EP, Vol. 2, that has been out since August 15th. The new project find Cooper hitting his stride and finding new levels.

This Friday (January 29th) Kolby Cooper will be back in concert at Cowboy's in Tyler. We'll have a chance for you to win free tickets on our Facebook and Twitter, or if you'd like to secure your tickets now you can get them right here.

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading my new podcast “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." It's available anywhere mediocre podcasts are accepted. Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream Kolby Cooper and all the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7.