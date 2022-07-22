Kolby Cooper Reveals 2nd Full-Length Album + He’s Headed to The Grand Ole Opry

The first time Kolby Cooper stopped by Radio Texas, LIVE! he was over a year away from being able to buy a beer in the bars that he was already selling out. Now, here we are three years later and family man from Tyler, TX has carved out a great spot for himself in the Texas scene, and yes -- all the way to the moon.

And it's not a mistake. At just 23, Cooper has built a reputation as a compelling storyteller. One that can masterfully walk a line between heartsick rip your heart out ballads, angsty f*ck offs to an ex, and introspective looks into how to become a better man.

It's no wonder he's one of the hottest acts we play here, or that he's already amassed more than 110 million Spotify streams, and is playing sold-out show around the country.

Last year, Cooper released his major label debut with his Boy From Anderson County EP, today he's back with more big news including a full-length album and a bucket-list show reveal.

The album, Boy From Anderson County To The Moon, lands August 19th. It will feature several songs we know and love, alongside several new tracks. But what's more, today Cooper announced his Grand Ole Opry debut, this is something artists dream of their whole lives.

If you know anything about country music you know that it’s a goal of basically every artist who has picked up a guitar and wrote a song to play the Grand Ole Opry and on September 10th I get to do that. I hope to see y’all there I love you all and thank you so much for the support this is only the beginning!

Boy From Anderson County To The Moon lands August 19th track-list:

1. “Are We On Fire” (Kolby Cooper, Jordan Walker)



2. “Excuses” (Kolby Cooper, Brett Tyler, Jordan Walker)



3. “Breaking News” (Kolby Cooper, Troy Verges, Jake Mitchell)



4. “Storm’s Coming” (Kolby Cooper, Brett Tyler, Ross Cooperman, Michael Hardy)



5. “Woke Up Hungover” (Kolby Cooper, Hunter Phelps, Brent Anderson)



6. “Stars Fall Down” (Kolby Cooper, Jordan Walker, Jacob Davis)



7. “Way To Go” (Kolby Cooper, Mike Walker, Josh Jenkins)



8. “Just A Door” (Kolby Cooper, Jordan Walker)



9. “This Song Don’t Make No Sense” (Kolby Cooper, Jordan Walker, Matt McKinney)



10. “Her Favorite Songs” (Kolby Cooper, Jordan Walker, Jacob Davis)



11. “Good For You” (Kolby Cooper, Jameson Rodgers, Brent Anderson)



12. “Boy From Anderson County” (Kolby Cooper, Jordan Walker)



13. “To The Moon” (Kolby Cooper, Thomas Archer, Jordan Walker, Ray Fulcher)

