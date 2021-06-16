Kolby Cooper Signs Record Deal, Announces Next Single ‘Excuses’

It's easy to forget that Kolby Cooper is just 22-years-old. And a fresh 22, he just celebrated his birthday a few weeks ago. But Cooper has been a force in the Texas Scene since he was a teenager. And when you rack up Spotify streams, draw the crowds, and display the depth of songwriting that he does, folks are going to take notice.

I’m excited to announce my first major label signing with @bbrmusicgroup / Wheelhouse Records in partnership with @combustionmusic I couldn’t be more excited to get started releasing new music. Our new song “Excuses” will be available everywhere Friday, June 25th. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on over the past year. This couldn’t have been possible without our fans. It’s been fun these past couple of years, but we’re ready to take this to the next level. These new songs our some of the best I’ve ever written, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear them. - Kolby Cooper

Cooper burst onto the Texas scene when he dropped his full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big hits here on Radio Texas, LIVE! including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

Last summer the East Texas native dropped his new EP, Vol. 2. With that project we saw the young father of two hitting his stride and finding his next new level with big hits including "2 Words," "If I Still Had It," and "One Night Stand."

This week Cooper announced that he has found his next, next new level, he has officially signed a deal with BBR Music Group. He took to Instagram to reveal writing, "It’s crazy how fast all this is moving, but it’s all because of my team & fans. Y’all are the absolute sh*t!"

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading my new podcast "Buddy Logan's Aircheck."