Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it.

Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.

I was particularly struck by the rave from one Tyler-area resident on a local social media group page. Michelle Seelbach had this to say about her first visit to La Patrona:

"YALL!!!!!!!!! A friend from out of town tagged me on a newspaper article about LaPatrona. [...] We went but didn’t expect anything new compared to allll the rest of the Mexican places in town and the fact that nothing ever can stay in that location. OOMMGG!!!!!!! Every single thing was fantastic. This is our new go to place!!"

Photos courtesy of La Patrona and Michelle Seelbach of Tyler. Photos courtesy of La Patrona and Michelle Seelbach of Tyler. loading...

Wow, that's a heck of a rave, don't you think?

Seelbach went on to say how much she and her husband enjoyed meeting the owner and the staff, who she said were very friendly. She said she loved hearing about the area in Mexico where he lived and learned how to cook the local Cuisines.

Get our free mobile app

Have you had a chance to visit La Patrona in Tyler, Texas yet?

If not, you might want to think about it as an option for this weekend.

Located in the Off-Broadway Shopping Center at 2301 South Broadway in Tyler, people who've had the chance to dine here have been raving all over social media about their experience.

Photo: La Patrona Photo: La Patrona loading...

Recently, an article from TylerPaper.com described La Patrona as "a new family-owned authentic Mexican drive-thru restaurant with a variety of unique platters," that will be serving their delicious options from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Dine in, out on the patio, or head home after ordering from their drive-through.

Owners Eden and Isabel Gutierrez told the Tyler Paper opening La Patrona was a dream come true for them. It sounds like it may be a dream come true for East Texans all over, too.

La Patrona Mexican Restaurant will be offering Tyler, Texas truly authentic Mexican food, according to Gutierrez.

What are some of the items you can expect to find and enjoy on their menu?

They offer breakfast tacos and burritos, fajitas of various kinds, Mexican soups--including pozole (omg), tamales, tacos, and more. But truly, that's just the beginning If you'd like to get to know their menu a bit more before you go, connect with them via their Facebook page here.

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that!

20 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.