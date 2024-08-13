New businesses coming to Tyler, Texas is always good news despite the eye roll when we realize it's another restaurant. I know, Tyler needs less to eat and more to do. Having said that, this could be a good option for many for lunch. I have not tried them so I am looking forward to it opening up soon on South Broadway in what was Wagner Cadillac.

Layne's Chicken Fingers

Layne's Chicken Fingers was born in College Station and is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. Yes, 1994 is now 30 years ago. Us 90s teenagers, including myself, are turning to dust right about now. But I digress. Layne's Chicken Fingers has grown a huge following during that time with their various shakes, variety of chicken finger baskets and wraps.

It looks like 2025 is the year that Astro Chicken, Layne's Chicken Fingers mascot, will be landing in Tyler. They'll be taking over the old Wagner Cadillac dealership, that moved to Old Jacksonville Highway, on South Broadway. 7 Brew Coffee has already taken a portion of that lot. I would guess that the old building will be demolished to make way for the new Layne's Chicken Fingers.

Future Plans

According to CBS 19, Tyler native Taylor Thomas will be running the franchise and plans to open 25 other locations in East Texas. Bring one to Lindale on the Lindale side of Interstate 20, please. I know my hometown would fully embrace the store.

