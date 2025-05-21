As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, an important question, can a woman be arrested for being topless in, say, Dallas, TX? What about a man in Houston, TX? Is it legal for both men and women to go topless in Texas?

According to the international topless advocacy group, Go Topless, Texas is one of 36 states where "top freedom is in effect." This means that Texas is one of just 36 states where no laws directly prohibit public toplessness, for men or women.

Is It Illegal For A Man Or Woman To Be Topless In Texas?

According to the Sea Breeze Beacon, "Austin is the only city in Texas where a woman can walk the streets of downtown topless without fear of breaking the law. Hippie Hollow, of Lake Travis, is Texas’ only official nude beach. McFaddin Beach in Galveston County is an “unofficial nude beach”, where going topless is allowed since it is secluded, and the local police will only enforce conduct law if a complaint is made. Full nudity, however, is illegal. It is also “rumored” that many north South Padre Beaches are nudist friendly."

So, can women go topless in Texas? Yes, unless a municipality ordinance restricts it. The same goes for men.

But be advised, ladies, there's a pretty good chance the local police departments in many Texas towns will have their sights set on and "the police can still arrest you under the pretense of 'disorderly conduct."

The Chron points out that in "San Antonio women who go topless in public can be arrested under the penal codes, public lewdness, indecent exposure or disorderly conduct if it appears the public could be offended by the display."

How to find out if your city is topless.

"Simply google the city name and its municipal code and key in the word "nudity". Do the same for the county where the city is located." But if you want to be 100% certain, consult with an attorney.

