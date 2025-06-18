(Longview, Texas) - So many people behind the wheel of their car or truck are not paying attention. They're too busy putting on makeup, singing along to their favorite song or messing with their phone. It's dangerous to not give all of your attention to the road in front of you.

It is illegal to use your phone while driving in Texas. But so many follow the myth of "no cop, no stop" and think it's okay to disregard that law. It's not only irresponsible to disregard the texting and driving ban, it's dangerous. However, there is just one exception to that law.

Texting and Driving is Illegal in Texas

On September 1, 2017, it became illegal to text and drive in the state of Texas. So yes, if you have your phone propped up on the steering wheel to return a text to the friend you are meeting in five minutes, you are absolutely breaking the law. Put your phone away while driving.

The distraction of your phone makes you as dangerous as someone who is intoxicated behind the wheel. Don't risk spending the rest of your life in jail because you hit a pedestrian or caused a wreck that took someone's life because you were texting "K" to your friend.

The Laws of Texting While Driving in Texas

You cannot send or receive (meaning picking up your phone to read) electronic messages while driving in Texas.

Using your phone while in an activated school zone is illegal. Slow down to the posted speed limit while the lights are flashing and get off your phone.

It is illegal for a school bus driver to use their phone at any time while behind the wheel with the exception of an emergency situation.

For those with a learner's permit, it is illegal to use a phone for any reason, even making a call using Bluetooth, with the exception of an emergency.

It is illegal for any driver under the age of 18 to use their phone while behind the wheel including talking on the phone using Bluetooth except in an emergency.

An operator commits an offense if the operator uses a portable wireless communication device to read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped. To be prosecuted, the behavior must be committed in the presence of or within the view of a peace officer or established by other evidence. - Texas Texting and Driving Law

There is Only One Exception to This Law

For a driver over the age of 18, there is only one exception to texting while behind the wheel, it is when the vehicle is stopped. That can be in a parking lot or while waiting at a red light at an intersection. As long as the vehicle IS NOT in motion, you can return a text.

The punishment if caught shouldn't be your concern when it comes to texting and driving. You need to have the self discipline to realize the immediate danger you are putting everyone around you in by texting while driving. Don't do it. Period.

