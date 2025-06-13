(Grand Saline, Texas) - Texas is known for a lot of things, Whataburger, H-E-B, Buc-ee's, longhorns, football, brutally hot summers. Texas is also a geographically diverse state with a coastline, a desert, rolling hills and the piney woods area. Texas is also home to several world records.

These world records are very fitting for the state. For instance, the largest pair of cowboy boots in San Antonio or the largest Bowie knife in Bowie, Texas. Other world records a little more unusual. Two of Texas' world records call East Texas home.

Paris, Texas World Record

In 2019 in Paris, Texas, Adam Sandoval held an event on Saturday, October 5. He was able to bring together 3,497 bikers from all over the country, and Canada, to Cox Field airport in Paris (rideapart.com). The parade of bikes was three miles long and raised $50,000 for Motorcycle Missions which helps military veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD.

For many years, Grand Saline held the Great American Peanut Butter Festival. On November 13, 2010, the festival set out to make the world's largest peanut butter and jelly sandwich and succeeded. The sandwich weighed in at 1,342 pounds (720 pounds of bread, 493 pounds of peanut butter, 129 pounds of jelly). That record still stands today.

Other Texas World Records

Other world records still held in Texas certainly make sense like the Tallest Texas Bluebonnet, Largest Human Image of a Cowboy Hat or Largest Belt Buckle (KXAN). Others are a little more, how should I put it, not what you would expect from Texas.

Those include the Largest Beard and Mustache Competition (which makes sense to be held in Austin), Most Family Members to Graduate from the Same University (the Wuensche family who have graduated 44 family members from Texas Tech) or World's Largest Breast Implants (Sheyla Hershay of Houston who has size 38MMM implants). Texas does have some unique world records that it can claim to still hold.

