Great news for all lovers of country music!

The Covid-19 pandemic took so much from us. And honestly, I think many of us will never take certain things for granted ever again. One of those things we missed last year was the 24th annual 'Classic Country Music Festival,' including the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show.' Thankfully, it is back with a great line-up!

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Band, Photo source: Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

Scheduled for August 12-15, the events get started at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 at the Esquire Theater with the Country Music Hayride Kickoff Show. Friday night, August 13 brings us the John Ritter Tribute Showcase at 7 p.m. at the Carthage Civic Center.

On Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the event continues with the KGAS Country Showdown and the Tex Ritter Round Up at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame & the Tex Ritter Museum in Carthage. Later at 2 p.m., enjoy the Hayride Matinee back at the Esquire Theater.

Saturday night at 6 p.m. head back over the Carthage Civic Center for the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show! Finally, Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at the Hall of Fame Museum, enjoy Gospel at the Hall.

Check out the lineup:

Photo source: Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

Linda Davis of Carthage, will be the emcee for the Friday night John Ritter Tribute. Speaking of which, auditions will be held to partipate on July 26. All the showcase rules and an application form can be found here and here.

Dallas Wayne is again serving as emcee for the Saturday evening show. You can get tickets right now by calling 903-693-6634. You can also get more detailed information by visiting their website here.

It's good to have live music back! See ya there!

Here's All 142 Country Music Hall of Fame Members

11 Country Singers Who Had Babies Later in Life

See Pictures of Johnny Cash's Lavish Lakefront Estate