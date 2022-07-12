Let The Kids Burn That Excess Energy At Urban Air Adventure Park In Tyler, Win A Gift Card
No matter what time of the year it is, kids always have energy and we're always looking for ways for them to burn off that excess energy and thankfully Tyler has a place for kids to go to and expend all of that unharnessed energy - Urban Air Adventure Park.
We are giving you the opportunity to win an Urban Air Adventure Park gift card for admission or use it towards booking an event or birthday party for your child. All you need to do is get social with us by interacting with each of our contest entry points.
Urban Air Adventure Park in The Village At Cumberland Park in Tyler offers:
- the Adventure Hub
- Battle Beam
- Climbing Hill
- Climbing Walls
- Dodgeball
- Ropes Course
- Runway (tumble track)
- Sky Rider
- Slam Dunk Zone
- the APEX Trampolines
- Tubes Playground
- Warrior Course
- Wipeout
There are so many activities for the kids that will leave them exhausted at the end of the day!
The winner of the contest will be contacted Monday, August 1st and the winner must be from the Tyler-Longview metro. There will be two winners in this contest.