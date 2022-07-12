Let The Kids Burn That Excess Energy At Urban Air Adventure Park In Tyler, Win A Gift Card

Let The Kids Burn That Excess Energy At Urban Air Adventure Park In Tyler, Win A Gift Card

urbanairpark via Instagram
Get our free mobile app

No matter what time of the year it is, kids always have energy and we're always looking for ways for them to burn off that excess energy and thankfully Tyler has a place for kids to go to and expend all of that unharnessed energy - Urban Air Adventure Park.

We are giving you the opportunity to win an Urban Air Adventure Park gift card for admission or use it towards booking an event or birthday party for your child. All you need to do is get social with us by interacting with each of our contest entry points.

Urban Air Adventure Park in The Village At Cumberland Park in Tyler offers:

  • the Adventure Hub
  • Battle Beam
  • Climbing Hill
  • Climbing Walls
  • Dodgeball
  • Ropes Course
  • Runway (tumble track)
  • Sky Rider
  • Slam Dunk Zone
  • the APEX Trampolines
  • Tubes Playground
  • Warrior Course
  • Wipeout

There are so many activities for the kids that will leave them exhausted at the end of the day!

The winner of the contest will be contacted Monday, August 1st and the winner must be from the Tyler-Longview metro. There will be two winners in this contest.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love

We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

Activity Ideas for Young Kids in East Texas

Here are some fun ideas for kids under the age of 2-years-old

Most Expensive Airbnb in Lindale Has Toys for Kids of All Ages

From the Curious George Nursery to the Stark Tower Bedrooms look at all this property has to offer for $899 per night.
Filed Under: contest, tyler, Urban Air, vip
Categories: Contests, East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top