There is a big love for Buc-ee's in Texas. Why? Well, the gas station giant started in our state by a native Texan. And while not every Texan will sing Buc-ee's praises, you can't deny why fans of the store love it. Over the last decade plus, Buc-ee's has made a name for itself in other states and could become a nationwide brand. Oh, and Buc-ee's is still privately owned. No board or investors to please. But even with that increased popularity, Buc-ee's cannot make the top spot of the latest "best convenience store in America" list. A gas station chain in Lindale, however, came in at number two.

Buc-ee's

I am a fan of Buc-ee's. I love stopping there either going to Dallas or coming home from an excursion in the DFW area. Every time I'm there, I have to peruse the t-shirt area to see if there's a cool new shirt design to add to my collection. I'll also pick up a chopped brisket sandwich, a bag of Beaver Chips and a drink. My fiancé, Amber, will search through the home goods section to try and find something new for the house. For us, it's a fun stop even with the chaos inside.

Buc-ee's has come out number one many times for having the cleanest bathrooms of any convenience store in America. For good reason, their bathrooms are literally clean enough for you to dine in. That sounds exaggerated but tell me I'm wrong the next time you have to make a pit stop at Buc-ee's. One thing Buc-ee's can't seem to do, at least for now anyway, is come out on top of a "best convenience store in America" list.

American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)

The American Customer Satisfaction Index just released their Convenience Store Study 2024 and found the number one convenience store in America. There's a whole method to how they came up with this ranking which I would butcher trying to explain but you can see it for yourself at theacsi.org. Using their method, they determined the top stores in the country. I'll give you the top 5 below:

#5 - Casey's General Stores

#4 - Murphy USA

#3 - Buc-ee's

#2 - QuikTrip

#1 - Wawa

We have Murphy USA stores in East Texas. Most are attached to a Walmart but there are some standalone stores. Casey's General Stores recently bought CEFCO so we could see conversations to the Casey's brand over the next year or so in East Texas. Wawa is a convenience store brand that resides mainly on the East Coast. There are no locations in Texas.

Coming in at number two is QuickTrip which has a great location in Lindale. I make a stop there every morning before work to get a refill of Diet Dr Pepper. Some mornings, I'll swing by to pick up a slice of their excellent breakfast pizza for the family to enjoy. The rumors have been around for a long time that Buc-ee's is coming to Lindale. I guess until then we'll just have to lay claim to having the number two best convenience store chain in America.

