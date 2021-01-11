Josh Abbott Band closed out 2020 releasing their new album The Highway Kind in November. Hard to believe that it had been three years since their last release, 2017’s string and horn-infused Until My Voice Goes Out.

Over the weekend, Josh Abbott and his band played Billy Bob's Texas, and fans were in for a treat as a surprise guest joined them on the historic stage, the iconic Randy Travis. The legend came out on-stage when Josh and the boys sang , “Forever And Ever, Amen.”

According to Wikipedia, "Forever and Ever, Amen" was written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz. Randy Travis released it as a single in March 1987 and it went on to become his third No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart

Josh and the boys have been a mainstay in the Texas / Red Dirt scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University. Two of their projects, Small Town Family Dream and Front Row Seat, scored top 10 debuts on the Billboard country albums chart. And in addition to many No. 1s on Texas radio they've also had five songs crack the Billboard country singles lists, including “Oh, Tonight” with Kacey Musgraves, and “Wasn’t That Drunk,” with Carly Pearce.