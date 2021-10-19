Lindale’s Skeleton Family Continues To Grow And Turn Heads
It's the random things you see along East Texas roads that have you saying 'now that's cool' or they could leave you scratching your head in wonderment and asking yourself 'why'.
There is a house along FM 2710 in Lindale that has been entertaining drivers and passengers with their growing Skeleton family for about a year now. It all began with the Brooks family putting out a single skeleton for Halloween. The skeleton hung out all season long just watching car after car after car go by. Little did the family know that their lone skeleton would soon develop a following. After Halloween was over, it was time to pack it up until next Halloween, just like all the other Halloween decorations.
It wasn't until February 2nd when this comment was posted in a Facebook group inquiring about the skeletons.
It was at that point that Madison Brooks realized her Skelton made an impact on people and that they missed him on their daily drive. With just one skeleton Madison got pretty creative and sold some of her farm fresh eggs and goat's milk to get enough money to purchase Mr. Skeleton 2.0 (as she calls him). Now that there are two skeletons, the first one now has a partner. No one was sure if they were ever married until July 20th when Mr. and Mrs. Skelton were dressed in a wedding dress and suit. That confirmed it and soon after the family was expanding.
Mr. and Mrs. Skeleton now have two kids and a dog and they have been entertaining Lindale drivers ever since by getting dressed up and entertaining on these special days (so far):
- Memorial Day
- graduation day for the Class of 2021
- July 4th
- Lindale Eagles homecoming 2021
- Halloween 2021
The Skeleton family has also popped in to help out some of the area work crews and can also be seen shopping in Lindale too! They are enjoyed by so many that drive by them.
This Halloween, Skeleton is joined by her family, kids, dog, cat and two armadillos! Enjoy the view along Lindale's FM 2710 and have a great Halloween and who knows, there could be a table full of Skeletons out in front of this house for Thanksgiving!