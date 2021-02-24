While many may not like the title of the King of Covers, ya gotta think with an extensive library of original songs, and a penchant for covering classics, that Charley Crockett wouldn't take offense to it.

Guys, I love Crockett's original songs. I love his covers too though. So, I'm also going to take this opportunity to dub him the King of Covers. Which should in no way take away from his own artistry. Hell, I'd wanna hear Charley re-sing any damn country song he felt the slightest urge to.

My heart and mind have been heavy over the struggles of my fellow Texans. I will be donating proceeds from my new single to Texas disaster relief groups. Because the need is immediate, myself, my label partner Thirty Tigers, and my management The Next Waltz will be donating today to the Mutual Aid groups in Austin and Houston, and Feed The People in Dallas. If you have the means to do so I encourage you to donate to these worthy causes.

With his latest release, Crockett pays tribute to James “Slim” Hand, a Waco native, who passed away last year. Crockett tells Live For Live Music that he first saw Hand perform a few years ago, “I was up for an Ameripolitan Award a couple years back and I went down to one of Dale Watson’s showcases at Blues City on Beale Street, well ol’ Slim got up on stage with the band and they went in to that old Tom T. Hall number. I think James Hand is the greatest living honky tonker, and he had me in tears with the way he was singing those lyrics. He chokes me up every time I hear him sing.”

Give the newest cover from The King of Covers up top.

Last summer, in the midst of a world-wide pandemic, the hard-working former street performer released Welcome To Hard Times, his newest album. And, yes, it's damn good.

