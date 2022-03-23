Local Woman Bashes Tyler, TX Taco Joint, Is She Right or Wrong?

Sometimes you show up with a hot take and you change the world. Sometimes you think you gotta hot take but fall on your face. Sometimes your hot take inadvertently backfires and winds up being the best word-of-mouth advertising a Tyler, Texas business could hope for.

The details are few, the story is suspect, but this evening one Tylerite took to Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, & Recommendations on Facebook to express her displeasure with Ruby's Mexican Restaurant and it unceremoniously backfired on her.

"Went to Ruby's tacos were awful. Never going again," the woman confidently wrote. And literally 250 comments later she's pretty much left to die on that hill all alone. I've yet to make it out to Ruby's, have heard great things about them, but after reading these comments I've got to move it up on my priority list (the ranter's name has been redacted to protect her identity).

Natalie wrote: "I don’t believe this, I think you just don’t know what’s good maybe you are to use to Tex mex which is not the same as authentic Mexican food or what we Mexicans cook in our homes."

Kenzi questioned the authenticity of the ranter: "I don’t believe it I’ve personally had Ruby’s & was blown away! So good & tasty!"

Josh offered some advice: "before blasting on FB might won’t to try a different approach first, cause I have yet to have a bad taco or service!!!!"

And Marc declared her rant "fake news."

To each their own, but I'll definitely be heading out to Ruby's in the next few days. I'll let y'all know about my experience.

