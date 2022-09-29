An East Texas Favorite Will Kick Off the Houston Rodeo in 2023

Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty three. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2023 is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The 91st year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. This year's rodeo will kick off with a banger of a concert, too, featuring...

...Parker McCollum

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo made the announcement at 10 a.m. this morning (September 29) via Twitter:



2021 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest Headliner

As we know in East Texas, Parker McCollum puts on a great show. For those that were at our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest in 2021, even with a rain soaked event, Parker came on stage a delivered a fantastic show to those who stuck around.

Parker McCollum - From Texas Star to Nashville Hit Maker

Parker McCollum's rise from Texas fame to Nashville hit maker has been a quick one. McCollum got a real foot hold in the Texas music scene starting in 2013. By 2015, Parker released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, which became his nickname soon after. His second album, Probably Wrong, released in 2017. Many across the nation got to hear Parker for the first time with his MCA Nashville debut single, Pretty Heart, in 2020.

Parker followed that up with To Be Loved By You in 2021.

Everyone looks forward to the upcoming Rodeo season all year long, and we hope all Rodeo fans will circle Opening Day on their 2023 calendars, as this will be a day you won’t want to miss. - Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO

His current single shooting up the charts is "Handle On You."

Rodeo Houston Tickets

Season tickets for the 2023 Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo are on sale now. A special ticket going is on sale Thursday, October 6.

