Longstanding Tyler, Texas Athletic Club Shutting It’s Doors For Good

A once-popular Tyler athletic club will be permanently closing its doors at the end of the year.

After more than three and a half decades of business, Woodcreek Athletic Club in Tyler announced on their Facebook page Tuesday (November 23rd) that they would be closing at the end of 2021. The statement reads in part that they 'will be ceasing operation as a fitness facility on December 31, 2021'.

COVID-19 is cited as the main cause for the fitness club to close.

It is not only restaurants and movie theaters that are fighting for their lives to stay in business but the fitness industry is struggling as well as other small local businesses. It wasn't an easy decision for the owners to write out and publish the following statement on their Facebook account yesterday.

Woodcreek Athletic Club is a 'Tyler institution' according to several responses from the Facebook post. Many people have worked out at this facility for years and will miss the indoor track, racquetball court, and swimming pool now that it will be closing. The owners will be refunding any members' dues that have been pre-paid after December according to the post above.

Since the beginning of the pandemic a year and a half ago, there has been a huge shift in how people work in their workouts. Many people have opted to work out at home and have created their own home gyms. Whether it be through free-weights in the garage or ordering a Peloton bike along with the subscription to the workout classes or the Tonal gym or Mirror home gym, people's workout routines have changed and are no longer headed to the local clubs.