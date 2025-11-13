(Longview, Texas) - Smith County Sheriff's Office was busy this month tracking down an alleged sexual predator. An incident occurred Thursday, November 6, around 5 p.m. Smith County Deputies responded to a report of a sexual offense involving a child.

Investigators interviewed the child victim and mother. 25-year-old Kayvionta Patterson of Longview was named as the primary suspect. Smith County investigators got an arrest affidavit for Patterson.

Alleged Longview Sex Offender Arrested in California

Saturday, November 8, Smith County Deputies received information that Patterson was likely in either Hallsville or Longview and had plans to flee the state (KLTV). Deputies coordinated with Longview Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in an attempt to locate Patterson. Despite their best efforts, Patterson was able to escape.

Sunday morning, November 9, information was obtained that indicated Patterson was traveling to California. The Smith County Sheriff's Department was able to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO)and the Banning Police Department in California. They were given Patterson's information and possible locations he might be.

Alleged Longview Sex Offender Fled to California

The Banning Police Department located Patterson's vehicle and a perimeter was established. Shortly after his vehicle was located, RCSO secured a search warrant. After a quick search, Patterson was taken into custody with no injuries reported. Patterson was charged with Aggravated Sexual assault of a Child and his bond was set at $750,000.

