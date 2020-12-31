Longview Municipal Court Offers Warrant Amnesty Program

If you've been "riding dirty" or just basically avoiding going into Longview because you didn't take of your warrants there, starting in the new year, you'll have a chance to get a clean slate. This could be a great way for you to use your "stimulus money".

According to a press release, The Longview Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2021. Basically, anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court is encouraged to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

The court went on to add that all warrant fees will be removed if you voluntarily contact the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs. The more you owe, the more you save.

The court will also offer assistance to those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

If you want to get it squared away you will have to visit the court in person (mask required), by telephone, or on-line due to COVID-19. Contact the Municipal Court at 903-237-1186 or by email for more information.