Another Phone Scam: Smith County, TX Sheriff Warns Of Bond Scam

Scammers Are Going To Scam And We Have Another One To Tell You About!

We recently shared details from the Longview Police Department about a phone scam going around involving someone pretending to be a Longview cop calling residents and telling them that they had warrants for their arrest and if they wanted to clear them up, they would require the victim to meet them somewhere and give them cash. Now we're getting word about ANOTHER phone scam, this time in Smith County.

Be Aware of The Bond Scam

This scam involves a phone call that was received by a Tyler citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office using the name “Detective Scotch”. The caller informed the victim that a loved one had been arrested and he needed to pay a bond in crypto currency. The caller instructed the victim on what needed to be done and how to do it.

Unfortunately, the victim complied and was swindled out of an undisclosed amount of money.

Folks, please understand that at no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense, warrant, or bond. If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction. To get details on how the Longview scam goes down, just click here and remember, BE CAREFUL AND DON'T GIVE YOUR FINANCIAL INFO TO ANYONE YOU DON'T KNOW OVER THE PHONE.

