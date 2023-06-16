Longview Public Library Serving as a Cooling Center for Residents Today

East Texas was ravaged by thunderstorms last night, leaving many without power today. The timing couldn't be worse as parts of East Texas are under an Excessive Heat Warning, this afternoon could feel as high as 110 degrees in some areas.

To help Longview residents, The Longview Public Library is serving as a cooling center. They posted to their Facebook page, "Longview Public Library will serve as a cooling center for Longview residents. Library services will close at 6 p.m., but the facility will remain open until 9 p.m. today, Friday, June 16."

We'll be battling heat this weekend, and according to KLTV, we could be in store for some more thunderstorms tomorrow (Saturday 6/16).

After an active night, we will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with hot temperatures. Expect highs today to reach the mid to upper 90s, but feel like the triple digits because of the high humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect for some parts of East Texas. Other parts of East Texas are under an Excessive Heat Warning. The heat index values this afternoon could soar as high as 110 degrees in some areas. Hot and humid again on Saturday with a slight chance for a few more thunderstorms arriving by Saturday night. Activity won’t be widespread, but even a few isolated thunderstorms could produce high winds and some more hail Saturday evening into the overnight hours. Another slight chance for rain is in the forecast late Sunday. Then, rain chances are gone next week and it will be very hot but at least it will finally be quiet weather.

Stay safe, East Texas.

