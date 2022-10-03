I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.

I'm assuming that keeping up with, organizing, and storing seasonal decorations is a big reason a lot of people never really hop on board decorating their homes, I know it is for me. Plus the cost? It's a massive undertaking.

That takes us to Angel F. of Longview. Angel wants to spread the Halloween spirit, but doesn't want to make the financial commitment to decorations, which I get. It can get hefty. So she took to the All Things Longview Facebook page to see if there's anyone in the area with decorations going unused.

And from the response, Angel F. may've just tapped into something very special, and just may have a positive impact on our East Texas community. Here's what she said:

All right so this might be a long shot, but I figured with this many people in a group it's possible. If anyone has Halloween yard decorations that they don't plan on putting out this year, would you consider lending them to me so I can use them. I would take care of them and bring them back organized neatly. I cannot afford to spend a lot on these things at once and I'm certain there is someone with a shed full of yard decor and lights that they don't want to deal with. No good reason not to anyway.

What a great idea! And it seems like, aside from really just one Debbie Downer, people are excited to help her out. Which means less waste and more Halloween fun for everyone.

