Longview Woman Suspected Of Arson Near Church Arrested

The Longview Fire Department has sent us details on a recent arrest involving a Longview women who they suspect started a fire near a church.

According to a press release from LFD, back on December 10th, firefighters responded to 1101 Pine Tree Road for a reported outside fire. The fire was spreading towards a church located on the property.

The fire was extinguished but not before doing significant damage to the vegetation and an open field. While on scene, the Deputy Fire Marshal was notified that there were video cameras that had recorded the fire.

The Deputy Fire Marshal was able to identify the suspect, identified as 34 year old Ambi Reche Pitman of Longview. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Pitman was arrested for arson and other pervious charges according to Gregg County Jail records.

Don't forget that if you're interested in becoming a firefighter or paramedic with the Longview FD, they are hiring and you still have time to put in your application. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS.