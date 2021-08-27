When I was younger, I was dating someone who, unfortunately, had an ex-girlfriend who was...well, let's just say she was unhappy about the fact that they were no longer together.

And for awhile, I became the target of that wrath. She and whomever she was with decided it would be a great idea to find out where I lived, show up in the wee hours of the morning, and mess with my car.

Yeah, there was some "keying." There were also various episodes of letting the air out of my tires or damaging the tire in other ways. Good times.

Over the course of a month or so, I spent many a night wondering if she and her associates would be returning...yet again...to my apartment to wreak further havoc on my poor little Mazda 626 sitting all alone outside.

Garage-less. Vulnerable. (Yes, I tend to have sympathy for non-living things, too.)

After I noticed this was to become a regular occurrence, I upped my vigilance, stayed up late, and managed to identify the car I had come to know so well as they pulled into the parking lot. I called the police. They were caught. Etc. Etc.

ALL of this to say: Sure, it sucks when a relationship ends. It's no fun when you and your BFF of years decides to do something hateful. But whatever the case may be, destroying or damaging another's property really isn't the answer. Though some believe that to be the case.

Recently the Tyler Police Department posted video footage from a Tyler neighborhood of a young woman in the 600 block of Hudson and nearby who is suspected to have possibly been responsible for "keying numerous vehicles."

Sure the video makes it rather hard to see her. But if you look closely you'll see her walk up behind a truck and key the tailgate.

Tyler Police ask:

If you can identify her, please contact Det. Shine at 903-595-7210 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

You can see the video in its entirety below:

