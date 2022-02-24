LOOK: Own a Piece of Fredericksburg History for a Little Over 3 Million Dollars

When I think of the best weekend getaway in Texas, the first place that comes to mind is Fredericksburg.

I absolutely love spending time in Fredericksburg. So much so that I often dream of what it would be like to live in the quaint German community here in Texas.

If that sounds like you, then here's a chance to literally own a piece of Fredericksburg history. That is if you've got 3 million and some change for this rustic yet modern and unique historical home smack dab in the heart of Fitztown.

Everyone in Fredericksburg knows this home on Town Creek has the most unique and charming setting in all of the city. [Realtor.com]

That one sentence, alone, is what immediately caught my eye. Once I checked out the listing, I realized that the same property is one that I try to visit any time I'm in The Burg.

Trust me, if you'd like to be a mainstay in the Heart of the Hill Country, then you won't find a better place to live. Fredericksburg, itself, is one of the most charming cities in Texas, with tons of wine, beer, shopping, and festivals and this property will totally make you the talk of the town.

Obviously, 3 million dollars is a lot of scratch to come up with just to live near all of those delicious Texas peaches. So, do what I did and enjoy a little "window shopping" while daydreaming about being a resident of Fredericksburg.

LOOK: This Stunning Fredericksburg Home is For Sale Right Now

Next time you're in Fredericksburg, swing by 312 W Schubert Street to check out this amazing palace. Heck, if you've got the money, then contact Mark at RE/MAX on Realtor.com to schedule a showing.