Ahh, summer. Sunshine. Warm days. Lots of daylight. Weekend road trips. I am so ready for all of that. If you're looking for an adventure outside of floating the river or Six Flags, take a road trip to Fredericksburg to Jenschke Orchards and chase ghosts (your friends) around a Pac-Man inspired corn maze.

Pac-Man is a character, and video game, that will always be a favorite of old and young gamers. Personally, I am not very good at Pac-Man but I love playing it. There's a challenge to it's maze while avoiding Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde that is just challenging enough to make you get past all the quarters you'll spend trying to best your high score.

So fun.

What would be some real fun is if you could chase your friends around a very Pac-Man inspired corn maze. Well, you can. It's located in Fredericksburg on the grounds of Jenschke Orchards. It's only $12 per person to get in and go through the maze.

As far as the orchard itself, you can pick many seasonal favorites including peaches, strawberries, blackberries and pumpkins. There's lots of canned goods, fresh cobblers, homemade ice cream and fresh eggs and produce that you can purchase, too.

If you want some more details, you can call Jenschke Orchards at 830-997-8422, on their website bestfredericksburgpeaches.com or their Facebook page. Check it out and have fun getting lost with your friends.

