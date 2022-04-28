The thing about summer road trips is that they just have to be fun. Fun can be very subjective, however. Fun could be taking a trip that's action pack, i.e., roller coasters, water slides, being adventurous. Fun could also just be about getting away and relaxing, i.e., comfortable bed, porch sitting, baths. This particular Airbnb in Fredericksburg would make a nice road trip stop for a couple who want to slow life down a bit.

When I think relaxation, I think of doing as little as possible. I think of just turning my brain off and letting some cares just slip away, at least for a small amount of time. The thing about relaxing is that everyone does it different. I certainly wouldn't mind a nice dip in a hot tub or taking a long, hot bath. Sitting outside enjoying a beverage while nature plays around me would be nice, too.

Featured below is La Belle Vie in Fredericksburg, Texas. This Airbnb is highly rated by those who have stayed. So highly rated that La Belle Vie have earned a Superhost designation.

For instance, Issac stayed this month and said,

Stayed here for my wife's birthday and had a wonderful time. The house was very clean, had brand new nice amenities, and was very close to the main strip. Will definitely be coming back.

Jessica had this to say after she stayed in February,

This home was very clean and cozy. It is very close to Main Street, and we very much enjoyed the hot tub. Great couples weekend getaway. Would recommend to family and friends.

Cool stuff. As I look at the pictures, I keep coming back to the hot tub on the back porch. I like the curtain that can be drawn, too, giving you and your significant other ultimate privacy to relax. The tub looks really relaxing, too. Take our virtual tour below and check out more about La Belle Vie HERE.

La Belle Vie Airbnb in Fredericksburg This particular Airbnb would make a nice road trip stop for a couple who want to slow life down a bit.

