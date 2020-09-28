A Look At My Texas Hill Country Adventure [PHOTO GALLERY]

(Video: One of my favorite parts of the entire trip was discovering a tree swing in the woods behind the B&B)

I was out last week--needed a breather, as we all do from time to time. At the same time, I wanted to go somewhere where it would be fairly simple to continue social distancing as much as possible and wasn't too far from home. The easy answer? The Texas Hill Country.

I love a good road trip, especially going that direction. It's true, spring time is the most popular time to visit the Texas Hill Country, because the wildflowers are STUNNING. However, I found it to be a nice escape and respite even during autumn. There's so many beautiful places to visit in this area. I decided to keep it simple and go to one of the popular places--Fredericksburg.

I love this city. I love the scenery, the charming B&B's, the dining, and the outdoor activities all within a fairly close distance. I also love the combination of cultural influences in the Hill Country, from German to Hispanic and beyond. It's reflected in the architecture, the food--the vibe.

I did my share of hiking and walking about. Which is good. Because I also did more than my share of eating. It's easy to do there. I also spent a good amount of time just chilling and playing outside like a little kid. It was good for the soul. I even found a tree swing in woods behind the B&B that has now become one of my "happy places." (Note video above.)

I hope you take some time to get out and about, too. The headlines and business will be here when you get back. Even if you just "road trip" and enjoy some down time here in beautiful East Texas. As much as I love it down there, I was glad to come home.

I thought I'd share a bit of my adventure with you via photo gallery: