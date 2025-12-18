(Tyler, Texas) - Scammers are the worst. They take any scenario, they take any opportunity, they take any chance to convince us their ruse is real only to steal from us. Most of the time is doesn't work but they only need it to work some of the time to make a profit.

The latest event scammers are using to attempt their theft is with the Texas Lottery's $1.5 billion Powerball drawing this Saturday (December 20, 2025). It's a clever scam that many are going to fall for because of how tight money is for everyone nowadays. Let's learn what the scammers are doing and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Scammers are Using the Texas Lottery to Steal

Saturday night, December 20, 2025, the numbers will be drawn in the $1.5 Billion Powerball drawing . That's a ton of money to win at once. According to texaslottery.com, the cash payout will be in the neighborhood of $686.5 million. I can live off of that.

What these scammers are doing is using social media to say there is a $5 billion Mega Millions drawing on New Year's Eve (WFAA). Of course, they are asking you to "buy" a ticket, or tickets, for your chance to win. Some scammers are also reaching out through email or text saying you've won an unspecified jackpot.

Don't Fall for the New Mega Millions Scam

The whole point of this scam is to steal your money or your personal information. If you are told you've won a prize, but haven't entered any contests, it's a scam. If you get a call from an unknown area code or phone number, it's probably a scam.

If you are told that you'll need to pay money to claim your jackpot, it is a scam. No legitimate lottery makes you pay to claim your prize. If you need to "verify" any information before claiming your prize, it's a scam.

The New Lottery Scam that's in East Texas

No one is safe from this attempted theft. Be on alert if you see a social media post, get an email or get a phone call. Only take your chance at winning at a legitimate Texas Lottery retailer.

