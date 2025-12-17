(Carthage, Texas) - After a long season of hard practices and tough games, three East Texas football teams are getting ready for the big game. These student athletes have worked hard to get to this point. It really doesn't matter where you live in East Texas, you'll be rooting on these young men.

The state championship football games are this week at AT&T stadium in Arlington. How cool is that getting to play a game on the same field as the Dallas Cowboys. Carthage Bulldogs, Kilgore Bulldogs and Joaquin Rams will get that chance this week.

State Championship High School Football Schedule

The latest rankings from Maxpreps have been released for the Tyler area this week. The Troup Tigers come in at number 5 this week with my hometown Lindale Eagles ranked at number four. Mount Enterprise stays at the number three spot. Kilgore and Longview stayed at number one and number two respectively.

This week, three teams will play for the chance to hold that state championship trophy. Root on these kids Wednesday night, Friday morning and Friday afternoon as they play their hearts out at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

READ MORE: Jucys Hamburgers Has Officially Brought Their Burger Goodness to Lindale

Get our free mobile app

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team

Wednesday, December 17, 7 p.m.

2A D1

Joaquin Rams vs Hamilton Bulldogs

Friday, December 19, 11 a.m.

4A D1

Kilgore Bulldogs vs Stephenville Yellowjackets

Friday, December 19, 3 p.m.

4A D2

Carthage Bulldogs vs West Orange-Stark Mustangs

READ MORE: A New Flavor is Coming for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie Season

12 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs With Big Holiday Jackpots (Accurate as of November 2, 2025) Your stocking stuffers could win big with these 12 new Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media