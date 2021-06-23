Luke Bryan Will Give a ‘Raw’ Look Into His Life With Docuseries — See the Trailer!

From hosting (and sometimes performing) on American Idol, to his Las Vegas residency, to his upcoming Farm Tour, Luke Bryan is just about everywhere these days. What secrets could he have left?

We may soon find out when he releases Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, a five-apart documentary series.

Upcoming from IMDB TV, the series will follow Bryan through many highs and lows — not only through the lens of where he is currently in his career, but also digging into who he really is when he's not on stage.

Through interviews with family and friends, never-before-seen home videos and exclusive backstage access, fans will get to know the man behind the mic. The intimate series is a way for Bryan to connect with and give back to fans, to whom he credits his success.

"The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career," the country star admits. "Life can be tough, and the past fifteen months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come."

"This series underscores Luke’s unique and inspiring ability to handle every personal tragedy with grace and every professional success with humility, inspiring audiences to do the same,” says IMDB TV's co-heads of programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi.

All five episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will be available for viewing beginning August 6 on IMDB TV, a free streaming service through Amazon.

To see a preview of what's to come, watch the official trailer:

