Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’

After 14 years of marriage, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, don’t take life too seriously. If you follow either one of them on social media, you know one of the ways they like to have a good laugh is through their extreme pranks on one another. So, you’d think after over a decade of living under the same roof they’d be able to catch on when the other party is about to prank, right? Well ... not really, the singer explains.

The couple’s journey to finding each other is mapped out in the singer’s new IMDb TV docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The series recounts when Luke was a senior at Georgia Southern University and spotted his now-wife, who was a freshman at the time, at a bar. After dating for a year and a half, the two would part ways, but flash forward four years later and they would reconnect. They wed in Turks and Caicos in 2006.

The couple now have two sons: Bo (13) and Tate (10), along with their two nieces Jordan (26), Kris (23), and nephew Til (19). With that many family members, their time spent together is never dull. In an interview with People magazine, Bryan shares what it’s like to be parents to Bo and Tate.

"Our household's crazy,” Bryan says. “We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids."

Judging by the couple’s cry-laugh-worthy pranks, we are confident the Bryan household has a ball together.

Don’t remember some of their epic pranks? We’ll remind you of a few…

Tnere's that time Bryan sneaked up behind his wife in his truck…and honked his tricked-out train horn:

Caroline was out for revenge, so she decided that squeezing herself into the tiny cabinet above the refrigerator would be a good idea. She waited until Luke was right below her, then…bam! Got him good!

Another Caroline comical moment was when she took her husband’s favorite soap and coated it in nail polish topcoat. It wouldn’t lather, and she caught Bryan’s confusion on tape:

In an interview with Taste of Country, we asked Bryan if he’s caught on to Caroline’s poker face yet.

“She continually gets even craftier,” the singer shares. Bryan recalls a more recent incident in the family that almost turned heated when he couldn’t decipher if it was a prank of not.

“On my birthday weekend, we had one of our toilets on the bus stopped up. It took me ten minutes to truly believe it was not a prank," he recalls.

So Bryan still hasn’t figured out Caroline’s poker face ... in fact, the singer jokes they might need a “safe word" going forward so he knows when it’s really not a prank situation.

“We have those moments where I’m like, 'Listen, I mean, if this is a prank, tell me now, because I’m really getting really mad,” Bryan says. “You never know when they’re going to happen. It’s open season around the household.”

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on IMDb TV on Friday (Aug. 6).

